$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.73 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $100.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.73 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.39 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,569. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.