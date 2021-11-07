$262.69 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $262.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.70 million and the lowest is $262.68 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $160.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $825.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $815.89 million to $834.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $912.83 million, with estimates ranging from $908.35 million to $917.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.02. 116,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,936. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $45.69 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

