$279.65 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce sales of $279.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.10 million and the lowest is $276.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $294.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

