$293.81 Million in Sales Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will post $293.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baozun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.01 million. Baozun reported sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Baozun by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 164,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 35,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. 792,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,951. Baozun has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

