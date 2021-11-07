$3.40 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $3.64. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $92.50 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

