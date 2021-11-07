3,796 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $100,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $184,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

