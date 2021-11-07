$4.76 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report earnings of $4.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.61. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 344.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.22 to $16.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $22.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.22 to $27.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.