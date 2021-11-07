49,154 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,154 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $13,518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

