494 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,849,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,181,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 119,650.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.69 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

