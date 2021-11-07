$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post $5.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $18.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.87 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

