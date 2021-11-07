$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.54 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $9.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $350.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

