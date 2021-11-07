5,210 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

