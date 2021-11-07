5,590 Shares in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth $64,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at $233,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

FDRR opened at $44.24 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51.

