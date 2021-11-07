59,556 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PPD by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 203,392 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,801,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,765,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in PPD by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

