$620,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post $620,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $590,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.66 million and a PE ratio of -31.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

