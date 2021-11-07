63,445 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. FMR LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

CAR opened at $297.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.