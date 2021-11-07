$64.75 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce $64.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.70 million and the lowest is $63.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $247.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Paya by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

