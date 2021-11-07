$65.36 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $65.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $55.40 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $269.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

III stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $434.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 743.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 966,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 335.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 326,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.