77,715 Shares in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Bought by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units makes up 0.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMIHU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $3,018,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at about $12,072,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at about $486,000.

NASDAQ SMIHU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

