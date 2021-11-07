A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) PT Raised to $90.00 at Roth Capital

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $72.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $812.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048 in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.