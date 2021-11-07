A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $71.91. Approximately 1,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 113,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $812.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kendall Saville acquired 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 284,883 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $9,000,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $7,880,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $9,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

