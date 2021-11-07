A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AMKBY opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 24.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

