Absci (ABSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Absci to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Absci has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

