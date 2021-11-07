Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

