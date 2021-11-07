ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.47% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $96,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.