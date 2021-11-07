ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 601,172 shares.The stock last traded at $31.88 and had previously closed at $31.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after acquiring an additional 444,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 313,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

