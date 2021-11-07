Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.76.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
