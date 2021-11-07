Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.