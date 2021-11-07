Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

