Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Sold by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,801 shares during the quarter. Adagene accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Adagene were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

ADAG stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Adagene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.