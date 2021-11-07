Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for about 0.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

