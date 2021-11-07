Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 5.9% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,033,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

