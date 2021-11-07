Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 15.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.51.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

