Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECHO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

