Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

