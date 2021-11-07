Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,222.09. 21,580,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,688,311. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.03 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $724.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

