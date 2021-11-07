Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 38,740 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $583,434. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

