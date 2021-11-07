Advisor Resource Council Invests $2.11 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 433,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.89 and a 52 week high of $155.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

