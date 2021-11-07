Advisor Resource Council Invests $2.68 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 888.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 225,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 202,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

