Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 30,866 Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTNQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,312 shares. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

