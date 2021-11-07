Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 30,866 Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTNQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,312 shares. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.