Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 44,433 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

