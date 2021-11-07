Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.92 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $59,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,340. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

