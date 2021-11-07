Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 24th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

AMG opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.24. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

