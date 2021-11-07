Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

AGRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 1,095,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

