Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 863,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

