Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.50

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 7417163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

Several research firms have commented on AAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

