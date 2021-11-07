Akamai Technologies’ (AKAM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.73.

AKAM stock opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

