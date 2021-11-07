Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,863 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $24,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

