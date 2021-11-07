Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

