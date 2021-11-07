Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.