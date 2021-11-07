Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.870-$1.880 EPS.

ALRM traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. 285,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,786. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Alarm.com has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,167 shares of company stock worth $4,137,888. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

