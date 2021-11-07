Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

ALEX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 341,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

